Global Deal on Nature Finance Thwarted in Overtime Talks at COP16

Attendees arrive for the United Nations Biodiversity Conference (COP16) in Cali, Colombia, on Oct. 29, 2024. At this year's biodiversity talks, known as COP16, negotiators worked through a host of thorny issues, particularly how to finance ecosystem protection.

(Bloomberg) -- The 16th United Nations Biodiversity Conference, held in Cali, Colombia, was suspended on Saturday as countries failed to agree on the creation of a new global fund for nature, after tense talks that stretched through Friday night. Establishing the fund was a key demand of developing countries, but the EU, Switzerland and other developed nations raised last-minute objections.

With delegates trickling out of the closing plenary to travel home, COP President Susana Muhamad, Colombia’s environment minister, invoked a quorum and then announced there were not enough people to deliberate, suspending the conference.

The conference has not been closed, said David Ainsworth of the UN Convention on Biological Diversity. When and where it will resume is still to be determined.

Anything already adopted at COP16 still stands and is operative, Ainsworth said. That includes an agreement on a separate new fund for countries to protect nature, to be paid into by companies that sell products, like drugs and cosmetics, based on genetic data from the natural world.

Delegates at the two-week-long COP16 worked to advance on a landmark global biodiversity pact adopted by 196 nations in Montreal two years ago.

