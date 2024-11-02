Harris Assails Speaker Over Call to Repeal Semiconductor Money

(Bloomberg) -- Kamala Harris lambasted House Speaker Mike Johnson’s call to roll back a $280 billion package to boost research and domestic manufacturing for semiconductors, heightening a clash between the vice president and her opponent Donald Trump as they seek to woo blue-collar voters in the campaign’s final days.

The flap over funding for chips manufacturing, which President Joe Biden signed into law in 2022, unfolded Friday when Johnson said he’d support a repeal of the bill, while campaigning with a vulnerable House Republican whose upstate New York district is poised to receive as much as $100 billion in investment from Micron Technology Inc.

Johnson quickly issued a statement, saying he misheard a question and instead supports efforts to “streamline and improve” the bill. Trump has also panned the chips deal, saying he could entice investment with the threat of tariffs.

“Let’s be clear about why he walked it back, because it’s not popular, and their agenda is not popular,” Harris told reporters Saturday. “It is my plan and intention to continue to invest in American manufacturing, the work being done by American workers upholding and lifting up good union jobs.”

It’s the second time this week that Johnson has found himself in the middle of a policy controversy. The House speaker said there would be “no Obamacare” if Trump won the White House, prompting the Trump campaign to issue a statement that repealing the Affordable Care Act is not part of the former president’s policy position.

Harris and Trump are criss-crossing the US Southeast Saturday for a final weekend of frenetic campaigning before Election Day, with both sides quick to pounce on the opposing party’s gaffes and internal conflicts as they look to gain an edge with a small sliver of undecided voters.

The campaigns’ strategies involve targeting different groups of potential supporters: Harris is looking to motivate women and disaffected Republicans, while Trump is seeking to convince low-propensity voters, including young men, to cast ballots this year. Polls show the race is tight, with many results within the margin of error.

Despite the different target audiences, the electoral map means that the candidates can end up nearly bumping into each other as they focus on the seven battleground states. Harris’ mode of transport — Air Force Two — and Trump’s plane — which the campaign calls Trump Force One — both began Saturday a few hundred feet apart from each other at the Milwaukee airport.

Here’s the latest from the campaign trail:

North Carolina Blitz

Both candidates will be in North Carolina on Saturday. Trump is holding events in the state in Gastonia and Greensboro, with an additional stop in Salem, Virginia, a state Harris is favored to win.

Harris begins her day with an event at the Atlanta Civic Center before traveling to Charlotte, North Carolina’s PNC Music Pavilion for a rally in the evening.

Harris’ Atlanta event will feature remarks from film director Spike Lee and musical performances by 2 Chainz, Big Tigger and Pastor Troy. In Charlotte, actress Kerry Washington will speak and performers include Brittney Spencer, Jon Bon Jovi, Khalid and The War And Treaty.

Election Eve

The Harris team is planning a series of connected Monday night events across the seven battleground states as their final get-out-the-vote effort, according to a senior campaign official.

The events in each state will be produced into a single livestream that voters nationwide can access. The events will feature speeches and performances, and the campaign is offering special seating to volunteers at the in-person events for those who complete door-knocking or phone banking shifts, the official said.

