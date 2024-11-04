New York Times Increases Digital Subscribers on Election Eve

The New York Times headquarters in New York, US, on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024. New York Times Co. is scheduled to release earnings figures on February 7. Photographer: Shelby Knowles/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- New York Times Co. reported third-quarter earnings that beat analysts’ expectations, as the company saw an increase in its subscriber count in the months leading up to the 2024 Presidential Election.

The newspaper publisher reported earnings of 45 cents a share on Monday, excluding some items. The results exceeded Wall Street estimates of 41 cents a share. Revenue totaled $640.2 million compared with expectations of $640.9 million.

The Times added 260,000 digital subscribers, compared with 300,000 in the second quarter. The company now has a total of 11.1 million subscribers, including print and digital, meeting forecasts.

Ad revenue reached $118.4 million, versus estimates of $118.7 million.

The Athletic, which was bought by the Times in 2022, posted an adjusted operating profit of $2.6 million versus a loss of $7.9 million in the same quarter a year earlier.

The company forecast subscription revenues to increase by 7% to 9% in the fourth quarter.

