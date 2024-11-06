Cybersecurity Company Qualys Explores Potential Sale

(Bloomberg) -- Qualys Inc. is exploring options including a potential sale after receiving takeover interest, people familiar with the matter said, as consolidation is expected to accelerate in the cybersecurity sector. The stock rose as much as 33%.

The security software company is working with advisers as it weighs options, according to the people, who asked not to be identified discussing confidential information.

Qualys was up 27% to $164.67 at 2:18 p.m. in New York trading Wednesday after rising as much as 33%, giving it a market value of about $6 billion. That was its biggest intraday gain since going public in 2012, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The stock had already been gaining Wednesday after raising its outlook for the year and reporting third-quarter earnings that beat estimates.

Deliberations are still in the early stages and Qualys could decide not to pursue a sale, the people said. A representative for Qualys declined to comment.

Foster City, California-based Qualys provides information technology security services and compliance management software. In August, the company’s shares took a hit after it cut its full-year revenue outlook. Bloomberg Intelligence senior analyst Damian Reimertz wrote in a note at the time that Qualys was suffering from weak upselling and increased competition.

Cybersecurity tools are a must for businesses in the digital age. Even the smallest companies have come to rely on multiple tools to safeguard their systems and customer data. This is putting pressure on all-in-one cyber platforms to grow, Assaf Rappaport, the chief executive officer of cybersecurity startup Wiz Inc., said in an interview with Bloomberg News this year.

Qualys is the latest cybersecurity company to study a consolidation move in this environment. Bloomberg News reported previously that competitor Tenable Holdings Inc. has been exploring a sale, while activist investor Jana Partners has been pushing Rapid7 Inc. to do the same.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.