Adyen’s Net Revenue Misses Estimates on Slower Volume Growth

(Bloomberg) -- Adyen NV’s net revenue fell short of analyst expectations, as the payment firm’s volume growth decelerated in the third quarter.

The Amsterdam-based company’s net revenue rose 20% to €498.3 million ($536 million) in the period. That compares with an average estimate of €503.3 million in a Bloomberg survey of analysts.

Adyen’s processed volume growth also missed estimates, slowing to 32% in the period from 45% in the first half. The company processes e-commerce payments for large enterprises and through point-of-sale terminals in physical stores.

“The lower volume growth is driven entirely by a single large volume customer,” Adyen said in a statement on Thursday.

The pace net revenue growth has been closely watched by investors ever since they were blindsided by a record slowdown last year. Adyen has added large-format retailers and hospitality firms to its client base over the past year and expanded into India while working on boosting volumes with existing clients.

The Dutch firm reaffirmed its target to increase net revenue by a percentage in the “low-twenties and high twenties” every year through 2026.

Its trading update comes against a backdrop of European peer Worldline SA cutting its full-year outlook twice since August, partly citing slow trading conditions. Last week, rival PayPal Holdings Inc. also provided a forecast that disappointed investors.

