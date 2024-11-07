Block Tumbles After Quarterly Revenue Is Less Than Forecast

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 03: In this photo illustration, the logo for the US tech firm "Block" is displayed and reflected in a number of digital screens on March 03, 2023 in London, England. Block, the US tech firm founded by Twitter creator Jack Dorsey, will invest 2m into a Birmingham-based community business investment programme supporting companies in the West Midlands. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

(Bloomberg) -- Shares of Block Inc. fell around 10% in late trading after the digital payments company posted third-quarter revenue that was below analysts’ forecasts.

The Cash App provider also said that it is winding down TBD, a decentralized finance business, as it shuffles resources toward other cryptocurrency-focused ventures.

The firm said it is dedicating more resources to its Bitcoin mining initiative and self-custody wallet for Bitcoin, called Bitkey, while announcing Block’s the quarterly results. Block is also scaling back investments in Tidal, its music streaming platform.

“Within our emerging initiatives, we are refining our investments based on our progress,” the company’s shareholder letter said.

Last year, Block Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey announced a 12,000 person employee cap at the company and Tidal has laid off staff in the past.

Block is known for its person-person money transfer service CashApp and its payments terminal Square. Block competitors include PayPal, the parent company of peer-to-peer money transfer app Venmo, and Stripe.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.