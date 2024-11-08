Ackman Says Amsterdam Violence Tipping Point for Delisting

Bill Ackman, chief executive officer of Pershing Square Capital Management LP, speaks during an interview for an episode of "The David Rubenstein Show: Peer-to-Peer Conversations" in New York, US, on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023. Ackman in October said he covered his short bet on US Treasuries, noting "there is too much risk in the world to remain short bonds at current long-term rates."

(Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Bill Ackman said he’s going to seek to remove Pershing Square Holdings Ltd.’s listing from Euronext’s exchange in Amsterdam after violence against Israeli football fans in the Netherlands.

The closed-end fund’s board had already been considering the move because the majority of the trading volume for the firm now occurs on the London Stock Exchange, Ackman wrote in a post on X.

“Events in Amsterdam during the last 24 hours provide an appropriate tipping point for this conclusion,” he wrote Friday.

Dutch police arrested 62 people after Israeli football fans were attacked in Amsterdam late Thursday and early Friday, with the leaders of the Netherlands and Israel condemning the anti-Semitic violence. Amsterdam municipal authorities said supporters of Maccabi Tel Aviv, which played Dutch team Ajax, were attacked in several areas of the city.

“Concentrating the listing on one exchange, the LSE, and leaving a jurisdiction that fails to protect its tourists and minority populations combine both good business and moral principles,” Ackman wrote on X. A spokesperson for Euronext Amsterdam declined to comment.

Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof described the attacks as “completely unacceptable” in a post on X on Friday. He wrote that he had assured Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a call that the perpetrators would be prosecuted.

Universal Listing

Ackman also wrote that he’s started a conversation with Universal Music Group N.V. about moving its domicile and listing to the US. The record label’s shares rose as much as 4.2% in Amsterdam. Ackman is among Universal Music Group’s biggest shareholders and holds a stake of more than 10% via his various Pershing Square funds.

“Pershing Square has a contractual right to cause UMG to be listed in the US,” Ackman wrote on X. “We will exercize this right and achieve a US listing for UMG no later than some time next year.”

Ackman wrote that Universal Music trades “at a large discount” with limited liquidity in part due to not being listed in the US. A spokesperson for Universal Music didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

The world’s largest record label was listed in Amsterdam in 2021 after it was spun off from French media company Vivendi SE.

Earlier this year, Ackman wanted to raise $25 billion in an initial public offering of Pershing Square USA Ltd. in New York. Ackman cut that target to $4 billion and then to $2 billion. In July, he withdrew the IPO completely.

