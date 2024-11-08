Invesco Advisers’ ESG Claims Draw $17.5 Million Fine From SEC

(Bloomberg) -- Invesco Advisers Inc. will pay a $17.5 million fine to settle US Securities and Exchange Commission allegations that it misled clients about the share of company-wide assets under management that integrated environmental, social and governance factors into investment decisions.

From 2020 to 2022, Invesco told clients that between 70% and 94% of parent company Invesco Ltd.’s AUM were “ESG integrated.” In reality, a “substantial” amount of assets were held in passive exchange-traded funds that didn’t consider ESG factors. In addition, Invesco Advisers lacked any written policy on what ESG integration meant, the SEC said.

“Companies should be straightforward with their clients and investors rather than seeking to capitalize on investing trends and buzzwords,” Sanjay Wadhwa, acting director of the SEC’s Division of Enforcement, said in a statement.

Invesco Advisers didn’t admit to or deny the SEC’s allegations.

“Invesco Advisers Inc. cooperated fully with the investigation and will continue to take a client-led approach of offering investment strategies tailored to the specific investment objectives of its clients,” Andrea Raphael, a spokeswoman for Invesco, said in a statement.

Raphael said the agency’s order “makes no allegations or findings related to disclosures about specific funds or investment strategies.”

--With assistance from Silla Brush.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.