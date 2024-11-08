US Special Counsel Asks Court to Pause Trump Prosecution

Jack Smith, US special counsel, speaks during a news conference in Washington, DC, US, on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. Donald Trump has been indicted in Washington on federal charges over his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election, the third politically explosive criminal prosecution of the former president as he makes his latest run for the White House.

(Bloomberg) -- Special Counsel Jack Smith asked the federal judge overseeing the election interference case against President-elect Donald Trump to cancel all upcoming court deadlines, in a step toward dropping the case.

Smith said he plans to make a filing on Dec. 2 about what to do about the criminal case now that Trump has been elected president.

Smith’s office has said the case will be dropped because a sitting president can’t be prosecuted under Justice Department policy. In Friday’s filing, Smith said that his office needs “time to assess this unprecedented circumstance and determine the appropriate course going forward consistent with Department of Justice policy.”

Smith had charged Trump with illegally trying to remain in office after the 2020 election, which he lost to President Joe Biden.

