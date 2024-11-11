S&P 500 Will Soar 66% to 10,000 By End of Decade, Yardeni Says

Kevin Headland, co-chief investment strategist of Manulife Investment Management, joins us and talks about the impact of the U.S. election on the S&P 500.

(Bloomberg) -- The “animal spirits” being set loose by the economic policies of President-elect Donald Trump will send the S&P 500 to 10,000 by the end of the decade, according to veteran strategist Ed Yardeni.

His uber-bullish prediction, which would represent a 66% surge by 2030, is another sign that Wall Street is growing increasingly optimistic about stock markets in the wake of the US election. Yardeni lifted year-end targets to 6,100 for 2024, 7,000 for 2025 and 8,000 for 2026.

“Stock investors are also thrilled by the regime change to a more pro-business administration promoting tax cuts and deregulation,” he wrote in a note on Monday.

Equities have rallied strongly after Trump’s win, with the S&P 500 notching its best week of the year after a 4.7% gain. Other strategists have also ratcheted up their forecasts. Evercore ISI’s Julian Emanuel said last week that the history shows the bull market is “still an infant.”

Yardeni’s forecasts are based on a belief that Trump’s policies, particularly a cut to the corporate tax rate, will lead to bigger profits for US companies. If Russia’s war against Ukraine and conflict in the Middle East are resolved, then expect the stock market rally to intensify, he wrote.

“While we don’t expect another bear market through the end of the decade, there will undoubtedly be a few corrections along the way,” Yardeni said, adding that the overly bullish sentiment is a worry.

Even so, there’s a good chance that consumer and business optimism improve and follow the same pattern as when Trump was elected in 2016. “Animal spirits are back,” he wrote.

