Elliott Amasses $5 Billion-Plus Stake in Honeywell

(Bloomberg) -- Activist investor Elliott Investment Management has built a $5 billion-plus position in industrials giant Honeywell International Inc., according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Elliott is pushing Honeywell to consider breaking up the company, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing private information. The investment is the largest ever in a single stock by Elliott, the people said.

The activist is now among the top five shareholders in Honeywell, one of the few major US industrial conglomerates that’s still largely intact. Honeywell’s main business operations span aerospace, energy and building and industrial automation. It announced a month ago that it’s spinning off its advanced materials division to streamline its holdings.

Over the past five years, the Charlotte, North Carolina-based company has lagged its peers, with its stock rising about 25% compared with the 76% gain for the S&P 500 Industrials Sector index. This year, Honeywell has advanced 7.4%, giving it a market value of $146 billion.

A representative for Honeywell didn’t immediately provide comment. A spokesperson for Elliott declined to comment.

A number of large industrial conglomerates have pursued high-profile breakups in recent years. General Electric Co. split itself into three parts by spinning off its health-care business in 2023 and its energy arm earlier this year.

Dan Loeb’s Third Point LLC built a stake in Honeywell in 2017 and called for the company to spin off its aerospace division. Former Honeywell Chief Executive Officer Darius Adamczyk instead spun off its iconic thermostat maker Resideo Technologies Inc., air filter and residential security system business and the Garrett Motion Inc. turbochargers unit.

The conglomerate structure has made industrial companies a popular target for activists, partly because many of the individual business lines can be divested or streamlined.

Elliott, which manages close to $70 billion in assets, has launched around a dozen campaigns this year and has been pursuing larger companies than it has previously.

The Honeywell investment easily beats Elliott’s earlier record — its $3 billion stakes in AT&T Inc. and SoftBank Group Corp., according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Southwest Airlines Co. avoided a proxy fight with Elliott last month after reaching an agreement that added six new board directors. The airline also announced that Executive Chairman Gary Kelly will accelerate his retirement.

Since Honeywell’s appointment of Chief Executive Officer Vimal Kapur last year, it has pursued several big acquisitions, including the $5 billion purchase of Carrier Global Corp.’s security unit completed in June. A month later, it agreed to buy Air Products & Chemicals Inc.’s liquefied natural gas unit.

Air Products is also facing the threat of a proxy fight after getting pressure from activist investors Mantle Ridge LP and hedge fund DE Shaw & Co.

--With assistance from Kiel Porter.

