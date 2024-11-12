Investment Firm Executive Lindberg Admits to $2 Billion Fraud

(Bloomberg) -- North Carolina investment firm founder Greg Lindberg, already convicted this year of bribery charges, pleaded guilty to a separate $2 billion fraud.

Lindberg, who founded Eli Global LLC, admitted in federal court in Charlotte on Tuesday that he bought a string of insurance companies in the past decade and then improperly invested nearly $2 billion. He defrauded thousands of insurance policyholders to support a lavish lifestyle, prosecutors said. His plunder spurred one of the biggest individual fraud cases in the US.

Prosecutors said Lindberg used some of the money to pay for personal expenses like his credit cards and mortgages and a 214-foot yacht. He also paid an investigation firm to do research on women in his life and another firm to conduct surveillance of them, according to a February 2023 indictment.

--With assistance from Sophie Alexander.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.