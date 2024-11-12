Man Group Planning Job Cuts as It Reviews Budget, Talent Needs

An unused office at Singer Captial Markets in London, U.K. on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021. A survey this month showed that just 17% of Londons white-collar workers want a full-time return, and many said itd take a pay rise to get them back five days a week. Photographer: Jason Alden/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Man Group Plc is planning a round of job cuts as the world’s biggest publicly traded hedge fund firm reviews its cost structure.

Chief Executive Officer Robyn Grew told staff the firm is reviewing its annual budget and talent needs, according to people with knowledge of the matter. The review will lead to job cuts in low single-digit percentage terms, the people said, asking not to be identified because the details are private.

The cuts will mainly focus on operations, middle office and technology roles, the people said. Man Group’s headcount has grown to 1,787 full-time employees, up from 1,274 five years ago. The firm still expects to continue to grow its staff numbers, the people added.

A representative for the London-based investment firm, which managed $174.9 billion at the end September, declined to comment.

Since taking over as Man Group’s first female CEO in its more than 240-year-old history, Grew has been overhauling the firm. Earlier this year, Man Group started to merge its discretionary trading units in a reorganization that included the departure of its GLG brand’s chief executive officer, Teun Johnston. The firm retired the GLG, Man Global Private Markets and Varagon brands.

Man Group faces a challenging market for asset gathering as investors focus on costs and reassess their allocations. Man Group reported $5.5 billion of outflows during the third quarter, the biggest drop in at least four years, after a client withdrew its funds to invest passively.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.