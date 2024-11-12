NYC Amtrak Trains Delayed After Brush Fire Disrupts Rail Service

(Bloomberg) -- A brush fire east of New York Penn Station has spurred power outages for Amtrak trains running to and from New Haven, Connecticut, prompting lengthy delays for passengers.

The agency announced Tuesday that trains approaching Penn Station are being moved out of the area using diesel-powered engines. All service between New York Penn Station and New Haven is suspended for the remainder of the day, while trains between Boston South Station and New Haven are operating at limited capacity, according to the statement.

Firefighters are currently on the scene to mitigate the issue, but there’s no estimate for when service will resume. Customers traveling between New York and New Haven are encouraged to use Metro-North trains from Grand Central Station.

Brush fires have become more common in New York and New Jersey after months of parched conditions across the Northeast brought on the worst drought in more than two decades. Earlier this month, firefighters worked to extinguish a blaze in Brooklyn’s Prospect Park, an indication of just how dry this fall has been in New York City.

It’s yet another hiccup in train operations along the Northeast Corridor, the busiest stretch of rail in the US. The agency is waiving charges for customers looking to change their reservation, according to the Amtrak statement.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.