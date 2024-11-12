US Justice Department Preps Suit Over UnitedHealth-Amedisys Deal

(Bloomberg) -- The US Justice Department is moving to block UnitedHealth Group Inc.’s $3.3 billion purchase of Amedisys Inc. over concerns the deal would harm competition in the market for home-health services, according to people familiar with the matter.

Justice Department antitrust officials have signed off on a lawsuit to be filed in federal court as soon as this week to stop the deal, according to the people, who asked not to be named discussing a nonpublic matter. The move follows a meeting last week between company executives and the Justice Department in a last-ditch effort to ease the government’s concerns, the people said.

Antitrust enforcers are concerned the combination could lead to higher prices in home health care in regions where Amedisys is a main competitor to UnitedHealth’s LHC Group, which the insurer bought last year.

UnitedHealth and the Justice Department declined to comment. Amedisys didn’t respond to requests for comment.

In a securities filing Nov. 7, Amedisys said it continues to work cooperatively with the Justice Department.

Amedisys shares fell on Monday after a report on the possibility of a DOJ lawsuit.

Bloomberg News reported last month that antitrust officials were planning to meet with company executives over their concerns about the proposed deal.

To win approval, Amedisys and UnitedHealth had proposed selling off more than 100 clinics to VCG Luna, an affiliate of Texas home health and hospice company VitalCaring Group. But that wasn’t enough to alleviate Justice Department concerns about the deal’s impact on competition in some areas.

UnitedHealth’s LHC Group and Amedisys operate in many of the same states. While the combined company would control only a small slice of home health care services nationwide, the overlaps would be significant in certain regions, including some southern states.

The lawsuit would mark the second time the Biden administration has sued UnitedHealth over antitrust concerns. In 2022, the Justice Department unsuccessfully tried to block the insurer’s takeover of health IT firm Change Healthcare.

The Justice Department opened an in-depth probe into the deal last summer, one of several UnitedHealth acquisitions that have drawn antitrust scrutiny. In July, the insurance giant abandoned the proposed buy of Stewardship Health Inc., the physician practices of bankrupt Steward Health Care System, amid concerns from antitrust enforcers.

UnitedHealth has combined insurance with doctors’ practices, drug benefits and other businesses to create the largest US health services company by revenue. The combination has raised concerns at the Justice Department, which is separately probing the company for alleged monopolization.

--With assistance from Leah Nylen and John Tozzi.

(Updates with United Health decline to comment in fourth paragraph.)

