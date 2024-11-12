ValueAct Takes $1 Billion Passive Stake in Meta

(Bloomberg) -- ValueAct Capital Management has taken a $1 billion stake in Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc., according to a person familiar with the matter.

The stake is passive and ValueAct currently has no plans to launch an activist campaign at the company, said the person, who asked to not be identified because the matter isn’t public. ValueAct could make the position public in a filing as soon as this week, the person added.

That timing would align with a deadline of Nov. 14 for investors to file a so-called 13F with the Securities and Exchange Commission disclosing their positions.

A representative for ValueAct declined to comment while a representative for Meta didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

San Francisco-based ValueAct has pushed for changes at companies including Walt Disney Co.

CNBC first reported the news of ValueAct’s stake in Meta.

