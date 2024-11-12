Vodafone German Sales Decline Offset By Growth in Africa, Turkey

(Bloomberg) -- Vodafone Group Plc said growth in its African and Turkish businesses boosted sales in the first half of the year, even after a law change in Germany cut revenue in its biggest market.

Service revenue rose 1.7% to €15.1 billion ($16.1 billion) in the half ending in September, the British company said in a statement on Tuesday. That compared with €15.1 billion on average projected by analysts surveyed by Bloomberg.

Vodafone Chief Executive Officer Margherita Della Valle is implementing a turnaround plan that includes selling off unprofitable businesses in Italy and Spain and an anticipated merger with CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd’s Three in the UK. That deal looks set to gain regulatory approval next month without major remedies, creating the largest mobile operator in the UK by revenue.

Last quarter’s results were weighed down by Vodafone’s German unit after the government barred housing associations from bundling TV with rent earlier this year. Vodafone previously warned that it could lose half of its 8.5 million household contracts because of the law change. Service revenue in the country, Vodafone’s largest unit, declined 6.2% in the quarter.

Vodafone’s shares gained 1.3% to close at 73 pence in London trading on Monday. The stock has risen 6.5% so far this year.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.