Danish Biotech Gubra Says Obesity Drug Positive in Early Trial

(Bloomberg) -- Danish biotech Gubra A/S said its experimental obesity drug showed weight loss and mild side effects in a small study, clearing a crucial early hurdle.

Patients who took a single high dose of GUBamy lost 3% of their body weight during the 6-week trial, while those on a placebo gained 1%, Gubra said in a statement late Wednesday.

GUBamy targets obesity by mimicking amylin, a hormone released by the pancreas that could potentially help people feel satisfied for longer after eating. The trial results are positive and confirm the compound’s potential for treatment for obesity, according to Henrik Blou, CEO of Gubra.

Gubra, which is developing next-generation weight-loss medicines, has seen its value surge by nearly 300% this year amid optimism about its obesity pipeline. GUBamy is designed to maximize fat loss without loss of muscle and bone, a common side effect of other weight-loss medicines, the company said.

Investors are closely watching trial results as experimental amylin medicines are expected to be a new class within weight-loss treatment.

Novo Nordisk A/S will release data from a large study of its CagriSema drug by the end of the year. Zealand Pharma A/S also has an amylin compound in its pipeline and is currently looking for partners to take the treatment, petrelintide, into the next stages.

--With assistance from Sara Sjolin.

