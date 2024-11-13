Supreme Court Wary of Broad Ruling in Nvidia Shareholder Case

A police officer stands in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Tuesday, April 27, 2021. President Biden and House Democrats are clashing over how much to prioritize an extension of an expanded tax credit for parents. Photographer: Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- US Supreme Court justices signaled they are headed toward a narrow ruling on shareholder lawsuits as they weighed an effort to sue Nvidia Corp. for allegedly misleading investors over its dependence on crypto-mining revenue.

Hearing arguments in Washington on Wednesday, several justices questioned whether the court was right to take up Nvidia’s appeal, saying the case didn’t present the kind of broad legal issue that normally prompts Supreme Court review. Chief Justice John Roberts said both sides had made the issues too “black and white.”

Nvidia contends the lawsuit lacks enough specificity to go forward to the evidence-gathering stage of litigation. Justice Amy Coney Barrett raised the possibility the court could order reconsideration by the federal appeals court that said the lawsuit could proceed.

The Nvidia shareholders say that in 2017 and 2018 Chief Executive Jensen Huang hid the fact that record revenue growth was being driven by mining-related sales of the company’s flagship GeForce GPU product, rather than by sales for gaming.

The investors say the cryptocurrency market’s volatility put the company in a precarious spot when the market crashed in 2018. The company said in November 2018 that it had missed its revenue projections, sending shares tumbling more than 28% over two days.

Huang at the time said a “crypto hangover” was to blame.

The case is Nvidia v. E. Ohman J:or Fonder, 23-970.

