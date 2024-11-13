US Ambassador to Kenya Meg Whitman Resigns Following Trump Win

(Bloomberg) -- US Ambassador to Kenya Meg Whitman has resigned following Donald Trump’s victory in the presidential election last week.

“Like all U.S. ambassadors, I serve at the request of the president. The American people have spoken, and a new president will be inaugurated in January,” she said in a statement Wednesday. “I submitted my resignation to President Biden. It has been an honor and privilege to serve the American people through strengthening our partnership with Kenya.”

