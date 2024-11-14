Africa CDC Endorses First Locally Made Mpox Diagnostic Test

Patients receive daily injections to treat mpox at the Kavumu hospital in Kabare territory, Democratic Republic of Congo, on Sept. 3.

(Bloomberg) -- The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention approved the first locally made diagnostic test for mpox, as the agency aims to stem outbreaks of the lethal disease on the continent.

Testing for the illness that has killed more than 1,000 people in Africa this year is insufficient and improving surveillance to limit contagion is crucial. The diagnostic tool is a real-time polymerase chain reaction test made by Moldiag.

The detection kit of the Rabat, Morocco-based company was recommended by the agency’s diagnostic advisory committee, an independent committee of 15 African experts. It shows the test’s reliability and efficacy and may boost Morocco’s role in global health initiatives, Africa CDC said in a statement.

“This major milestone is in line with the African Union’s continental effort to strengthen the self-sufficiency of African public health systems,” Director-General Jean Kaseya said.

The center called the explosion of the virus a continent-wide public health emergency in August, and the World Health Organization followed by declaring it an international health emergency.

Even though Africa is the only region where the disease is endemic, it didn’t get vaccines for the virus in 2022 as a less virulent version of the infectious illness spread around the world.

This echoed what happened during the Covid-19 pandemic, with Africa CDC calling for more vaccines, tests and therapeutics to be made locally to help the continent be better prepared.

Less than half of suspected cases have been tested, even as confirmed numbers have already climbed almost fivefold so far this year, compared with all of 2023.

Africa CDC and the WHO are trying to process more tests by improving transportation to centralized laboratories, and ensuring diagnosis can be done in the field by trained locals. Getting good-quality rapid tests will also improve diagnostic rates because these can be used in more remote locations.

The WHO has listed three PCR kits for emergency use. While the Moroccan test isn’t yet one of these, Africa CDC recommends member states use test kits on its shortlist “whether it is approved by WHO or not,” spokeswoman Margaret Muigai Edwin said in an emailed response to questions.

