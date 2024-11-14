Bailey Urges UK Not to Counter Global Protectionism With Tariffs

Andrew Bailey, governor of the Bank of England (BOE), during the Monetary Policy Report news conference at the bank's headquarters in the City of London, UK, on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024. The BOE cut borrowing costs for the second time this year, but stopped short of signaling faster easing, warning that the budget could drive up inflation by as much as half a percentage point.

(Bloomberg) -- Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey will warn Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves not to raise tariffs in retaliation to an expected wave of US-led protectionism, amid fears that President-elect Donald Trump will kick off a global trade war once he is sworn in next year.

“I will own up to being an old-fashioned free trader at heart,” Bailey will say Thursday in a speech to the finance industry at London’s Mansion House, where Reeves is also due to speak. “Amidst the important need to be alert to threats to economic security, let’s please remember the importance of openness.”

Trump is threatening a new era of protectionism with blanket 20% tariffs on all US goods imports and tougher measures against China, while the European Union has also proposed tariffs of up to 45% on Chinese electric vehicles.

But in a speech focused on tackling the UK’s anemic growth rate, Bailey will urge ministers not to respond to protectionist headwinds in kind, according to his office. “Openness to trade in goods and services affects productivity by facilitating competition, innovation and specialization,” he will say.

Reeves made a similar point in an interview with Bloomberg TV on Wednesday. Asked about the impact of potential US trade tariffs, the chancellor said: “We will continue to make representations for free and open trade.”

It’s the latest example of the central bank governor and the chancellor striking a similar tone on the economy. In his speech, Bailey will again endorse Reeves’ budget plan to dramatically ramp up borrowing to pay for public investment, and the governor is also due to back up her complaint about the economic inheritance left by the former Conservative government.

“Chancellor, I welcome the plans you have set out,” Bailey is due to say. “We don’t have a good recent inheritance, so this is a big issue that needs our attention. Investment and capital formation — and how to increase it — matter.”

To illustrate his point, Bailey will say Britain’s potential annual growth rate, its economic speed limit, fell to 0.7% between 2020 and 2023 from 1.3% on average between 2009 and 2019 and 2.6% between 1990 and 2008.

Brexit has also damaged potential growth, which “underlines why we must be alert to and welcome opportunities to rebuild relations while respecting the decision of the British people,” Bailey will say. The Office for Budget Responsibility estimates leaving the European Union cost the UK 4% in lost GDP, and the Labour government has pledged to improve relations with the bloc.

On a more upbeat note, Bailey will say the UK economy may be as much as £60 billion bigger than thought because statisticians are failing to measure gross domestic product correctly. Intangible assets, such as data, are not captured in the official figures but are valuable, he’s due to say.

“The economy is probably bigger than we think it is,” he will say. “The Office for National Statistics is going to include the value of data as an asset in the overall size of GDP in the next few years. That makes sense. It’s probably worth a percent or two on GDP.”

Still, Bailey is also due to criticize the ONS for failing to produce reliable data on the UK labor force for over a year, calling it a “a substantial problem – and not just for monetary policy – when we don’t know how many people are participating in the economy.”

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.