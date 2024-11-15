Argentina Considering Paris Climate Pact Exit, NY Times Says

BAKU, AZERBAIJAN - NOVEMBER 12: A man stands in front of an illuminated hashtag COP29 logo on day two at the UNFCCC COP29 Climate Conference on November 12, 2024 in Baku, Azerbaijan. The COP29, which is running from November 11 through 22, is bringing together stakeholders, including international heads of state and other leaders, scientists, environmentalists, indigenous peoples representatives, activists and others to discuss and agree on the implementation of global measures towards mitigating the effects of climate change. According to the United Nations, countries made no progress over the last year in reducing global emissions from the burning of fossil fuels. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images) Photographer: Sean Gallup/Getty Images Europe

(Bloomberg) -- Argentina is studying a potential withdrawal from the landmark Paris Agreement on climate action, the New York Times reported, citing the country’s Foreign Minister Gerardo Werthein.

The nation is “re-evaluating our strategy on all matters related to climate change,” and reconsidering participation in the pact, though no decision has yet been taken, the newspaper quoted Werthein as saying.

President Javier Milei’s negotiating team on Thursday left the annual United Nations climate conference taking place in Azerbaijan, only four days into the summit that runs through Nov. 22.

“We decided to withdraw our delegation and re-evaluate our position, nothing more,” Werthein was quoted as telling the newspaper.

Milei’s office didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment sent outside usual business hours.

US President-elect Donald Trump has vowed to again withdraw the world’s-second largest polluter from the Paris Agreement — as happened during his first term — potentially undermining global efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Climate diplomats have raised concerns other nations, including Argentina, could follow suit.

Milei on Thursday praised Trump at a post-election victory celebration at the Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

