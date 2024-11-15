SpaceX’s Shotwell Says US Regulators Must ‘Go Faster’

(Bloomberg) -- SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell fired off fresh criticism of US regulators on Friday, saying rocket launch approvals need to catch up with the pace her company is innovating.

“Technology is easy. Physics is easy. People are hard, and regulator people are the hardest,” SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell told a conference hosted by Baron Capital in New York on Friday.

Critics such as SpaceX have heaped pressure on the US Federal Aviation Administration to speed up what they contend is a sluggish approval process for commercial space operations. In September, Elon Musk, SpaceX’s founder and Chief Executive Officer, called on the head of the FAA to resign and claimed that government paperwork to license a launch takes longer than building the actual rocket.

“All we ask is regulate industries,” Shotwell added. “Make them safe, make them right, make them fair. But we’ve got to go faster. Much faster.”

On Thursday, the FAA said it licensed a record number of commercial space operations in the past year. The agency authorized 148 commercial space operations in its latest fiscal year, an increase of more than 30% from 2023, it said in a statement.

The agency also plans to update its launch and reentry licensing rule, as the number of licensed operations could more than double by 2028, it said.

Shotwell said SpaceX aims to launch the next test flight of its colossal Starship rocket as soon as Tuesday. The rocket is the centerpiece of Musk’s dreams of taking humans to the moon and, eventually, Mars. The company made big strides during its last flight on October 13, completing a journey to space that included catching the vehicle’s booster back at the launchpad using giant mechanical arms. Shotwell told the conference she wouldn’t be surprised if Starship flies some 400 times in the next four years.

SpaceX already dominates the market for commercial space launch services with its Falcon family, sending cargo and people to orbit for the National Aeronautics and Space Administration and other government agencies.

Space Exploration Technologies Corp., as the company is formally known, also operates its internet-from-space Starlink service, anchored by a growing constellation of satellites in low-Earth orbit.

Shotwell said its Starlink unit was cranking out some 60 satellites per week, with some 7,000 satellites in orbit, and will begin rolling out its “direct-to-cell” service in the next month or so. SpaceX is one of a handful of companies trying to use satellites to provide connectivity to everyday consumer smartphones, though the market is in its infancy.

Shotwell remained tight-lipped about SpaceX’s financials, but said the company would make “some money” on Starlink this year.

