UK Army, Police Use Drones From Sanctioned Firm Arming Russia

(Bloomberg) -- The UK military and police have used drones made by a Chinese company that has been sanctioned by the British government for arming Russia in its war against Ukraine.

Autel Robotics Co., a global manufacturer of commercial drones based in Shenzhen, China, was sanctioned by the UK last week. The firm is “involved in destabilizing Ukraine” by providing Moscow with goods or technology, “particularly uncrewed aerial vehicle systems and related accessories,” according to the sanctions designation published Nov. 7 on the UK government website.

Weeks earlier, on Oct. 20, Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves was photographed operating an Autel Evo Max drone at a British Army training area in Norfolk, England. Defence Secretary John Healey stood alongside Reeves as they tested the kit, before meeting Ukrainian troops on training exercises. Police forces in Nottinghamshire and Wiltshire have also used Autel drones.

There is no suggestion of any lawbreaking by the MoD and the two police forces, which all purchased their drones before last week’s sanctions designation. Nevertheless, the revelation that the government has been using technology from a Chinese company upon which it then decided to impose restrictions because of its supply of equipment to Russia illustrates the difficulty faced by Western nations in deploying sanctions to help Ukraine.

The UK’s Ministry of Defence said it would not purchase any more Autel drones after Bloomberg approached the department for comment. The department said in a statement that the drones “have been purchased to train Ukrainian recruits, primarily to replicate the threat they will face from Russian drones.” It declined to say how many of the drones were bought and what else they were used for.

“No Chinese technology is used for core MoD business,” the MoD said, adding that in the case of the Autel drones, “significant mitigation measures are in place to protect MoD personnel and equipment that include no audio or visual recording from the drones and no connecting to MoD devices.”

Before the sanctions designation against Autel, UK police forces in Wiltshire and Nottinghamshire had also bought the manufacturer’s drones for use in operations against criminals, according to statements on the company’s website and a freedom of information disclosure by Wiltshire Police. The two police forces did not respond to requests for comment.

Britain isn’t alone in having Autel in its sights. In June, the US Department of Commerce announced export restrictions on the company, saying it had “been involved in the shipment of controlled items to Russia since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine,” as well as seeking to buy US-origin technology that China’s military could use in drones.

Prior to that announcement, Autel drones had been used by various US police departments, according to local reports, a local government newsletter and statements on Autel’s website.

According to a report by the Atlantic Council think tank in July, Autel controls 7% of the global drone market and is the number two drone brand that exports from China to Russia.

--With assistance from Alberto Nardelli.

