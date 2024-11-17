Bessent Spoke With Musk as Contest Endures for Treasury Position

(Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Elon Musk and Key Square Group LP founder Scott Bessent, whom President-elect Donald Trump is considering for Treasury secretary, spoke after Musk publicly endorsed Howard Lutnick as the best pick for the post, according to people familiar with the matter.

Trump’s decision on who will take on the powerful cabinet post — which includes overseeing the $28 trillion Treasuries market and economic sanctions — has become riddled with chaos as the two top advisers publicly battle for the job.

Musk, who has become a close adviser and key supporter of Trump, posted on X on Saturday that Bessent would be the “business as usual choice” while Lutnick, co-chair of Trump’s presidential transition, would “actually enact change” as Treasury secretary.

Bessent’s allies quickly arranged a call later Saturday for him and Musk, the people said. In the evening, Musk was in New York with Trump to watch a UFC fight in Madison Square Garden before the president-elect flew back to Palm Beach, Florida, where his transition team is headquartered. Bessent is currently in Palm Beach, the people said.

Bessent declined to comment. Musk didn’t immediately reply to a request for comment.

