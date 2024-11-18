Biden Budget Chief Urges Congress to Pass Disaster Relief Funds

(Bloomberg) -- US President Joe Biden’s top budget director is calling on Congress to swiftly pass disaster relief funds after several southern states were hit by back-to-back hurricanes causing billions in damage.

Hurricane Milton hammered Florida in early October with Category 3 winds just weeks after Hurricane Helene caused large-scale flooding and devastation in Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina. The damage from Milton alone could be around $50 billion, Biden said in October.

“Our administration has made multiple requests to Congress outlining the need for emergency funding to address these disasters, and detailing the consequences of failing to deliver this aid,” Shalanda Young, director of the Office of Management and Budget, said in a memo. “To date, Congress has yet to act.”

Federal agencies ranging from the Department of Agriculture to the Department of Homeland Security have written to congressional leaders pushing for the need to replenish key disaster response programs and fund long-term recovery for communities suffering since 2022, she said.

Biden asked Congress last month to speed authorization of about $1.6 billion for the Small Business Administration so it can properly respond to the devastation brought by Hurricane Helene and other disasters.

The Biden administration will send a “comprehensive disaster package” to Congress in the coming days, according to Young. The last time Congress passed a similar package was in December 2022, she said.

While disaster aid typically draws support from both parties, funding has repeatedly been caught up in partisan battles in recent years.

Short-term federal response funding for Helene and Milton has been supported through FEMA’s Disaster Relief Fund, which is running low, according to Young. Still, that fund doesn’t cover needed long-term recovery, including housing, agriculture losses and certain transportation infrastructure.

Congress and previous administrations provided $90 billion in aid after Hurricane Katrina in 2005; more than $50 billion for Hurricane Sandy in 2013; and over $120 billion following Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria in 2017.

