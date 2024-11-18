CLSA, Citi Split on Outlook For Indian Equities

(Bloomberg) -- Before the trading day starts we bring you a digest of the key news and events that are likely to move markets. Today we look at:

CLSA, Citi views diverge

Mutual funds’ cash hoard

Retail suport for HAL

Good morning, this is Alex Gabriel Simon, an equities reporter in Mumbai. Nifty futures suggest a positive start for Indian equities, mirroring the broadly bullish trend in Asia this morning. The intensity of selling by foreign investors seems to be easing at the margins, and automakers had a decent if not spectacular festive season, indicating that demand may not be as bad as feared.

CLSA and Citi split on India call

CLSA and Citi are taking opposite stances on Indian equities. CLSA reversed its tactical overweight on China while raising exposure to India, saying the South Asian nation is least likely to feel the heat from potentially higher tariffs when Donald Trump takes office as US President. The brokerage also pointed out that India offers a relative oasis of forex stability and the recent stock declines have made valuations attractive. Citi isn’t as optimistic. The brokerage recently downgraded Indian stocks, citing concerns about weaker earnings momentum.

Local funds’ cash hoard intact despite selloff

Foreign investors have sold over $13 billion of Indian equities since October, but local institutions acted as counter-balance with heavy buying. Interestingly, this hasn’t made a big dent in the cash levels of local mutual funds, according to Elara Capital. In October — the worst month for local shares in four years — the total cash reserves across all mutual fund plans fell by just 6.5 billion rupees to 1.68 trillion in October. The reason: a flood of cash into ETFs and index funds, as investors scrambled to ‘buy the dip,’ helped local institutions keep their powder dry.

HAL sees retail support despite mixed earnings

Hindustan Aeronautics bounced off its June lows after posting a mixed bag of quarterly earnings — profit beat estimates, but revenues fell short. While defense stocks are no longer the rage they were at the start of the year, retail investors are not giving up hope on HAL. The 12 billion rupees ($141 million) in outstanding margin-financed positions attests to that. Institutions, however, have been cool to the stock for a few quarters now. Still, analysts at Jefferies see it as a good bet during a market decline, thanks to its strong order book.

Analysts actions:

Hero MotoCorp Raised to Add at HDFC Securities; PT 5,087 rupees

Swiggy Rated New Add at Equirus Securities Pvt Ltd

PNC Infratech Cut to Hold at ICICI Securities; PT 307 rupees

And, finally..

Office space leasing is gaining traction, even as concerns about a slowing economy linger. The demand is being driven by finance companies and co-working businesses. According to Nuvama, factors like the growth of global capability centers and rapid conversion of special economic zones to non-SEZs have fueled gross leasing activity in the latest quarter. While the long term performance of REITs hasn’t been particularly strong, they offer a safe haven for investors if the broader market weakens further.

