Sam Altman Joins Transition Team for New San Francisco Mayor

(Bloomberg) -- San Francisco Mayor-elect Daniel Lurie assembled a transition team that includes OpenAI co-founder Sam Altman, leveraging influential local leaders as the political newcomer takes the reins of the city’s bureaucracy.

Altman is the highest-profile name on the incoming mayor’s 10-person transition team, which also includes Ned Segal, a onetime chief financial officer at Twitter and a co-chair of Lurie’s campaign. Other members include the former chief of staff to California Governor Gavin Newsom, former top officials in the fire and police departments and the chair of San Francisco’s Democratic Party.

“Every one of these incredible leaders brings a track record of shaking up the status quo to deliver results,” Lurie said in a statement.

Lurie, an heir to the Levi Strauss & Co. fortune, spent more than $8 million of his own money campaigning as a moderate and political outsider who would take tougher stances on homelessness and drug problems in the city. He beat the incumbent London Breed, who also campaigned on a tough-on-crime approach to the city’s problems.

Altman said in a statement that he is “excited to help the city I love, and where OpenAI was started, as it begins its next chapter with Mayor-elect Lurie stepping into his new role.”

