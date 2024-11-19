Musk Defends Gaetz as House Faces Pressure to Share Ethics Probe

(Bloomberg) -- Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk defended embattled former Representative Matt Gaetz, President-elect Donald Trump’s pick for attorney general, in the face of scrutiny from Republicans over a House sexual misconduct probe that threatens to upend his confirmation.

“Matt Gaetz has 3 critical assets that are needed for the AG role: a big brain, a spine of steel and an axe to grind,” Musk, the world’s richest person and a prominent Trump backer, wrote in a post on his social-media platform X early Tuesday.

“He is the Judge Dredd America needs to clean up a corrupt system and put powerful bad actors in prison,” he added, referring to a fictional comic book character. “Gaetz will be our Hammer of Justice.”

Trump is nominating Gaetz to be the nation’s top law enforcement official, enlisting a polarizing figure to carry out his pledge to transform the Justice Department. If confirmed, Gaetz would be on the frontline of Trump’s promised crack down on urban crime and mass deportation of millions of undocumented migrants.

Senators in both parties are requesting more information on the House ethics probe of Gaetz ahead of his confirmation process. Gaetz has denied any wrongdoing. Trump has been personally appealing to senators to support his nominee, Axios reported.

Republicans will be in control of the Senate in January, generally making it easier for Trump’s pick to get confirmed, but Gaetz’s confirmation is not certain.

Republican Senator John Cornyn, a senior member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said Monday that he expects women who spoke privately with the House Ethics Committee will testify before senators – and that he expects the details of a House report to come out one way or another.

The House Ethics Committee, which is under pressure to release its findings, plans to meet Wednesday. Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson has urged the panel to keep its findings confidential.

The Justice Department investigated allegations that Gaetz had sex with a minor in exchange for money but decided in February, 2023 not to file any charges against him. Gaetz has denied the allegations.

Gaetz resigned from Congress days before the Ethics Committee was scheduled to deliberate on how to handle results from its investigation.

Musk, in another post on X, said he considered the accusations against Gaetz “worth less than nothing” adding that “a man is considered innocent until proven guilty.” He also noted current Attorney General Merrick Garland did not seek charges against Gaetz, saying that if he “could have secured a conviction against Gaetz, he would have, but he knew he could not.”

Here is how Trump’s transition is shaking out on Tuesday:

Border Czar Warning

Tom Homan, Trump’s incoming border czar, warned US cities not to thwart efforts to carry out the mass deportation of migrants the president-elect has promised, vowing that he would deploy “twice the amount of resources” to urban areas that resist those plans.

“If they don’t help us, get the hell out of the way; we’re going to do it,” Homan said on Fox News’ Fox and Friends. “If they will give us access to the jail, that would mean less agents in the community. For them pushing back and not letting us in the jail, it just means more agents will be in the community so they hurt themselves.”

Homan’s comments come a day after Trump confirmed that he would use the US military to deport migrants. Trump on Monday wrote “TRUE!!!” on his Truth Social media platform, replying to a post from Tom Fitton, the president of conservative legal group Judicial Watch, who claimed that the president-elect was reportedly “prepared to declare a national emergency and will use military assets to reverse the Biden invasion through a mass deportation program.”

Homan on Tuesday also reiterated his willingness to deputize local law enforcement to help deport migrants and said he had heard from former military and police officers who he said are asking to assist.

“We’re going to fund the 287(g) jail program, 287(g) Task Force programs with law enforcement agencies that want to help,” he said. “Since I’ve been announced, I’ve gotten thousands of soldiers that just recently left the military, they want to join forces. Police officers that retired want to join forces, retired ICE agents that want to come back.”

“There’s a lot of excitement to do this job for the president of the United States,” he added.

The 287(g) program allows Immigration and Customs Enforcement to partner with state and local agencies to remove criminal noncitizens.

Trump and his team have not outlined how they will carry out mass deportations, which will require substantial funding from Congress and the cooperation of countries to accept returned migrants. The plans are also likely to face legal challenges.

