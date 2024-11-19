Sony in Talks to Buy Japan Publisher Kadokawa, Reuters Says

(Bloomberg) -- Sony Group Corp. is in discussions to acquire Japanese content publisher Kadokawa Corp., Reuters reported, citing two unidentified people familiar with the matter.

If the talks go well, the two companies may sign a deal in the coming weeks, Reuters reported. Sony’s shares gave up their gains on Tuesday after the report, while Kadokawa was bid to the upper daily limit after the report emerged. A Sony spokesperson declined to comment.

Tokyo-based Sony is looking to expand its already vast intellectual property portfolio, and Kadokawa can help that push with an expansive library of manga, anime, film and gaming content. The two companies are the main shareholders of Elden Ring developer FromSoftware Inc., alongside Tencent Holdings Ltd., and Kadokawa this year released a manga series based on the hit role-playing game.

“No doubt Sony wants to get its hands on FromSoftware, which has been the jewel in the crown of the publishing firm,” said Amir Anvarzadeh of Asymmetric Advisors. “It’s a quality game studio, which I have long argued should be bought by other third parties.”

Shares of games publisher Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., which is in charge of overseas sales and marketing of Elden Ring, plunged as much as 8.7% after news of Sony’s interest in Kadokawa. “If Sony acquires Kadokawa, they don’t need Bandai Namco,” said Anvarzadeh.

