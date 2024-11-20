Serbia Loses Another Minister Amid Rage Over Fatal Roof Collapse

(Bloomberg) -- Serbia’s trade minister and railway chief resigned over a growing scandal about a roof collapse at a newly-refurbished railway station that killed 15 people.

President Aleksandar Vucic sought additional resignations of officials as popular outrage over the Nov. 1 incident continues. Opposition parties accuse Vucic’s establishment of corruption and inefficiency in handling infrastructure works, demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Milos Vucevic and other cabinet members.

The resignation of Trade Minister Tomislav Momirovic, which he offered without explanation, is the second in two weeks after Construction Minister Goran Vesic stepped down. The chief of railway infrastructure, Jelena Tanaskovic, also announced her resignation on Wednesday, without assuming direct responsibility.

Despite Vucic’s attempts to quell public anger, protesters continue to take to the streets of the Balkan country and demand the punishment of those involved in the renovation of the railway station in the northern city of Novi Sad. Some rallies and road blockades have turned violent.

Works at the station were part of a broader project of railway upgrades, which include the construction of Serbia’s first high-speed train service. The investigation into the canopy collapse is ongoing.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.