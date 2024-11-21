Ex-Brookfield Hedge Fund Boss Joins Billionaire Family’s Firm

Buildings stand in the lower Manhattan skyline as person jogs in Hoboken, New Jersey, US. Photographer: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- The investment office for Brazil’s billionaire Moreira Salles family hired Jason Siegel, the former head of Brookfield Asset Management’s multi-strategy hedge fund platform, to lead a new team it’s assembling in New York.

Siegel, along with former Brookfield colleagues Aaron Hara and Kristin Willoughby, will focus on BW Gestao de Investimentos’ new equity multi-strategy platform, a person familiar with the matter said, asking not to be named discussing private information. BWGI, as the family office is known, will commit about $2 billion for the team to invest, the person added.

Rob Levites, who was previously at Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC, was also hired for the equity multi-strategy platform and joined this month, according to LinkedIn.

BWGI declined to comment. Siegel, Hara, Willoughby and Levites didn’t reply to requests for comment.

The Moreira Salles family has a fortune of more than $26 billion spread across four brothers, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. The clan is a major shareholder in banking giant Itau Unibanco Holding SA and owns stakes in firms including power company Eneva SA and niobium producer Cia Brasileira de Metalurgia e Mineracao.

The family has also invested in publicly traded French firms Elis SA and Verallia SA in recent years and runs the Mantiqueira hedge fund.

As of its last annual report published in March, BWGI, which is based in Sao Paulo, had some $11 billion under management and 78 employees.

