Ken Griffin Says He’s Open to Selling Minority Stake in Citadel

(Bloomberg) -- Ken Griffin said he would consider selling a piece of Citadel, the $65 billion multistrategy hedge fund he founded in 1990.

“We would be open to the possibility of selling a minority stake in Citadel at some point in the future,” he said in an interview with Bloomberg on Thursday at the Economic Club of New York.

Griffin has done it before. Two years ago, Sequoia Capital paid $1.15 billion for a stake in Griffin’s Citadel Securities, valuing the market maker at $22 billion at the time.

Griffin said Citadel Securities received an offer from a private equity firm to invest $5 billion “just a few days ago,” a move that would facilitate the company staying private for longer.

“Now, that sounds wonderful from our perspective, but that’s a negative story about the functioning of our public capital markets,” Griffin said, without saying whether he accepted the offer. “We need to make being public in the United States a much more attractive proposition.”

Griffin ruled out the possibility of taking Citadel Securities public any time soon.

When asked what kind of partner Griffin would consider for the hedge fund, he said he’d look for a firm “that feels like Sequoia, that’s going to push us to be better at what we do in running our business day-in and day-out.”

Griffin said Sequoia brought Citadel Securities “real insights” into how to manage a fast-growing business and the ability to push his leadership team about the firm’s aspirations.

Earlier this month Bloomberg reported that Citadel rival Millennium Management is in early talks to sell a minority of the firm to BlackRock Inc.

