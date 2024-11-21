Novartis Raises Sales Guidance Citing Cancer, Inflammatory Drugs

Signage for Novartis AG on a building in the company's headquarters campus in Basel, Switzerland, on Monday, Jan. 8, 2023. Swiss pharma giants Novartis and Roche Holding AG embody opposing approaches to solving a fundamental puzzle: how to placate shareholders and keep growing in an industry where the hunt for the next blockbuster drug is paramount. Photographer: Stefan Wermuth/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Novartis AG raised its medium-term sales guidance, citing upbeat expectations for new cancer and immunological disease medicines, as well as treatments for neurological and cardiovascular conditions.

Revenue will grow 6% a year through 2029, the Basel, Switzerland-based drugmaker said on Thursday, an upgrade from its previous guidance of 5%.

Novartis lifted its peak sales estimates for its Cosentyx, Kisqali, Kesimpta, Pluvicto and Leqvio drugs, most of which have expected US exclusivity in the 2030s or beyond.

Chief Executive Officer Vas Narasimhan highlighted “more than 15 submission-enabling readouts in the coming years to further bolster our growth.”

Novartis also said it counts more than 30 other pipeline assets that will support mid-single-digit growth post 2029.

The group is pushing for growth after cutting what was once a sprawling portfolio of health-care businesses to focus on innovative medicines.

Narasimhan completed the last major step in that transformation just over a year ago with the spinoff of generics producer Sandoz.

The company’s shares have risen 7.2% this year, compared with a 3.1% increase for the Bloomberg index tracking European pharmaceutical companies.

