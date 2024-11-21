Nvidia’s Forecast Magic Fades as Analysts Catch Up to Reality

Nvidia's challenges with meeting demands shouldn't put a damper on its upward trend in the tech sector, portfolio manager Dan Ives says.

(Bloomberg) -- Nvidia Corp.’s estimate-beating results would be the envy of most companies, but after a more than 800% share-price gain in two years, great is no longer good enough for Wall Street.

The main sticking point was the revenue forecast for the current quarter, which exceeded the analyst estimate by a mere $400 million. It marked the second-consecutive period that Nvidia’s quarterly sales projection didn’t top the average analyst estimate by $1 billion or more, suggesting that the hyper growth that has fueled its rally is rapidly fading.

While that didn’t exactly trigger the big stock swing that many were bracing for thanks to management’s assurances that demand for new Blackwell chips is “staggering,” it’s clearly going to be a lot harder to impress investors. Shares flipped between gains and losses in early trading Thursday and were up as much as 4.8% and down as much as 1.1%.

“The market has begun to understand that Nvidia won’t be able to deliver that kind of beat every quarter,” said Quincy Krosby, chief global strategist at LPL Financial. “You have to really shoot out the lights, give a real knockout, to see the kind of rallies we have seen in recent quarters.”

Even though there was an unusually large gap between the highest and lowest analyst estimates for fourth quarter sales, the fact that the average was relatively close to Nvidia’s forecast shows that after many quarters of wildly underestimating its financial performance, Wall Street has finally caught up.

Prior to Nvidia’s fiscal second quarter, which ended in July, its forecast had exceeded the estimate by more than $2 billion for four-straight quarters, starting with the second quarter of fiscal 2024 when Nvidia’s forecast beat the estimate by a staggering $3.8 billion.

Investors had been bracing for a potential stock move of about 8% in either direction, based on options market trading. With a market value of roughly $3.6 trillion, Nvidia is the most valuable company in the world and with the heaviest weighting in the S&P 500 Index, its stock moves can have an outsized bearing on the benchmark.

Still, for Jamie Cox, managing partner at Harris Financial Group, a breather for the shares is welcome and “healthy.”

“It means people are paying attention to the reality, which is that this kind of growth is not sustainable,” Cox said. “We shouldn’t expect the kind of forecast beats Nvidia has shown in the past. AI isn’t going anywhere, but you can’t expect 90% revenue growth indefinitely.”

Snowflake Inc. gained as much as 31% Thursday, its biggest intraday jump since September 2020, after the company gave a better-than-expected sales outlook, suggesting newly launched products are receiving a strong reception from customers.

Baidu Inc. recorded its biggest revenue drop in more than two years after China’s economic malaise undermined its push into generative AI.

Kioxia Holdings Corp. plans to debut on the Tokyo Stock Exchange in mid-December at a value of about ¥750 billion ($4.8 billion), fast-tracking the move to stay relevant in the competitive memory sector.

The Justice Department and a group of states proposed major changes to Alphabet Inc.’s Google — including a forced sale of the company’s Chrome web browser — in the wake of a landmark ruling that the tech giant illegally monopolized online search.

Global social media firms could face fines of as much as A$50 million ($32.5 million) if they fail to enforce the Australian government’s new social media ban on children under the age of 16, according to legislation set to be introduced on Thursday.

Walt Disney Co. is investing in Japanese anime exclusives and extending a Korean superhero franchise as part of its push for a bigger slice of the Asian streaming market.

