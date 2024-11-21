Zurich Sets New Targets After Meeting Existing Ones a Year Early

(Bloomberg) -- Zurich Insurance Group AG set new targets for profitability and profit growth for the next three years, after a better-than-expected market environment put it on track to exceed its existing guidance a year ahead of plan.

The insurer pledged to increase core earnings per share at a compound annual growth rate of more than 9% through 2027, and reach a core return on equity of more than 23%, according to a statement Thursday. It also targets cumulative cash remittances of more than $19 billion, compared with $13.5 billion in the previously plan.

Chief Executive Officer Mario Greco has used bolt-on acquisitions to help bolster growth and compete with rivals such Allianz SE and Axa SA. Zurich this year agreed to buy American International Group’s global travel insurance business, as well as a majority stake in India’s Kotak General Insurance Company Ltd., making it the first foreign insurer to enter India after regulations were relaxed three years ago.

“We are launching a new three-year plan with the most ambitious targets in Zurich’s history,” Greco said in the statement.

