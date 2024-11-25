Corning Bids to Settle EU Antitrust Probe Into ‘Gorilla Glass’

(Bloomberg) -- Corning Inc. offered a slate of commitments in a bid to settle an European Union antitrust probe over alleged exclusive deals for its break-resistant “Gorilla Glass” in smartphone screens.

The European Commission said Monday it’s seeking views on the offer to tackle concerns the US glass firm illegally excluded rival producers from large segments of the market, cutting customer choice, increasing prices, and stifling innovation to the detriment of consumers worldwide.

The EU’s antitrust arm said Corning’s proposed remedies include waiving all exclusive dealing clauses in all its current agreements with original equipment manufacturer, or OEMs, and finishers for the supply of Alkali-AS Glass — marketed as Gorilla Glass — and not to use such clauses or others with the same or a similar effect in future agreements worldwide.

On the enforcement of Corning’s patents related to break-resistant cover glass, the company would base any claim only on patent infringement, and not on breach of contract. Corning wouldn’t use any contractual mechanisms such as penalties to reinforce its patent claims.

