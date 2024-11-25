Pro-Putin Candidate Tops Romanian Vote as Premier Pushed Out

(Bloomberg) -- A little-known pro-Russian candidate was set to win the first round of Romania’s presidential election after an unprecedented backlash against establishment candidates left Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu facing elimination.

Calin Georgescu, a fringe politician who ran as an independent and promoted himself on social media platform TikTok, secured 23% of the votes, according to a preliminary tally of almost all ballots.

Opposition leader Elena Lasconi edged ahead of Ciolacu in a late surge, erasing an initial lead by the premier, who before Sunday had been tipped to win the race. The two lead candidates will face a runoff on Dec. 8.

The outcome is a sharp rebuke to established parties in the eastern European Union and NATO member state, dealing a blow to the country’s two largest parties, Ciolacu’s Social Democrats and the Liberal Party. But the upset is in line with rising anti-Ukraine and far-right stances across Europe, as war fatigue boosts protectionist rhetoric.

“It’s clearly a vote against the system with a split between the pro-western views and the anti-western ones that rings the alarm bell about the level of dissatisfaction in the population,” said Cristian Pirvulescu, a political analyst and professor at the Romanian University of Political Studies in Bucharest.

The result “spells disaster” for next week’s parliamentary election, above all for the ruling parties, likely complicating coalition building, Pirvulescu said.

Romania’s two main parties, once rivals, led the country in a grand coalition over the past three years. They will now face discontent over mishandling the country’s finances and economic woes in the Dec. 1 parliamentary contest.

Georgescu, 62, a former ally of the ultranationalist Alliance for the Unity of Romanians party, has questioned military support for Ukraine. He’s called for an end to the war and cast doubt on the benefits of Romania’s NATO membership.

In a 2020 interview, Georgescu called Russian President Vladimir Putin one of the world’s few true leaders, saying that the Russian leader loves his country regardless of the means he uses.

Romania, like other countries bordering Ukraine, has faced intense hybrid attacks from Russia, from cyberattacks to drones breaching its air space to test military responses.

“Tonight the Romanian people shouted ‘peace’ and they were very loud,” Georgescu told supporters Sunday evening.

Romania’s president holds a largely ceremonial office, but is the commander-in-chief of the military and represents the country at NATO and EU summits.

