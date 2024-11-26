Angelini Pharma Said to Discuss Combination With CVC’s Recordati

(Bloomberg) -- Italian drugmaker Angelini Pharma SpA is in talks on a potential combination with domestic peer Recordati SpA, which is owned by private equity firm CVC Capital Partners Plc, according to people familiar with the matter.

Angelini and Recordati have been discussing the possibility of a deal that would create a larger European generic drugmaker, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the information is private. Private equity suitors’ interest in Recordati has waned, the people said.

Bloomberg News reported in June that KKR & Co., TPG Inc. and Advent International had been in the early stages of evaluating potential deals for Recordati. Angelini is still facing disagreements over valuation and future strategy, and there’s no certainty the negotiations will lead to a transaction, the people said.

Shares of Recordati have risen about 7% this year, giving the company a market value of about €10.9 billion ($11.5 billion). Representatives for Angelini, CVC and Recordati declined to comment.

