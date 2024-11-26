Israel Bombs Beirut as Netanyahu Seeks Cabinet Backing for Truce

(Bloomberg) -- Israel began heavy strikes on Beirut on Tuesday, hours before a cabinet vote over whether to accept a cease-fire with Lebanon-based Hezbollah.

Plumes of smoke rose from several locations across the Lebanese capital’s southern suburbs during the afternoon. Israel said eight of its warplanes struck 20 targets belonging to Hezbollah in the area, an hour after it asked residents there to leave in one of its most intense bombardments of the city to date.

Hezbollah also fired projectiles into Israel.

Israel’s security cabinet, led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, was scheduled to meet Tuesday to discuss a US-drafted proposal for an initial 60-day truce, according to an Israeli official familiar with the matter. If they approve the plan without calling for significant changes — which would require Hezbollah’s consent — a cease-fire could potentially start immediately.

One of the security cabinet’s roughly 10 members, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir is opposed to a deal, arguing that Israel should continue its military campaign and crush Hezbollah. Some mayors of northern Israeli towns devastated by rocket and drone salvos from the Iranian-backed group over the past 13 months have made similar comments.

Still, it’s likely Netanyahu can get approval for a deal even without the support of Ben-Gvir.

The full agreement hasn’t been made public. Broadly, it says Hezbollah fighters must retreat north of the Litani River, about 30 kilometers (19 miles) away from the Israeli border. The Lebanese army, which is separate from Hezbollah, will deploy more forces in the south of the country to beef up a contingent of United Nations peacekeepers, helping to ensure the militant group doesn’t operate there.

The Israel Defense Forces earlier said its troops had reached the Litani, about two months after they began a ground incursion of Lebanon.

Israel has insisted on being able to strike Hezbollah positions if it deems the organization is breaching the cease-fire terms. The Lebanese government and Hezbollah have said they won’t accept that. It’s unclear how the proposal squares those positions.

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati is expected to give remarks later in the evening to confirm the country’s approval of the cease-fire deal following Israel’s announcement, according to local media.

Sharren Haskel, Israel’s deputy foreign minister, who’s not a security cabinet member, said the process of implementing a truce would become clear only after a vote.

“It is a very sensitive time,” she told reporters ahead of the meeting. “There needs to be a discussion. There might be a vote as well. And on whether and how this will be conducted, then we will know the rest of the process as well.”

Hezbollah is designated a terrorist organization by the US and many other countries.

