Trump Team Signs Transition Agreement With Biden Administration

Donald Trump and Joe Biden during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC on Nov. 13.

(Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump’s transition team has signed a long-awaited agreement with President Joe Biden’s administration to begin the formal process of bringing the president-elect’s nominees into federal government agencies.

But Trump is still rebuffing many of the standard procedures of a transition. He will not use government facilities or email accounts, and instead will raise private funds, his team said.

“After completing the selection process of his incoming Cabinet, President-elect Trump is entering the next phase of his administration’s transition,” Trump’s chief of staff Susie Wiles said in a statement Tuesday. “This engagement allows our intended cabinet nominees to begin critical preparations, including the deployment of landing teams to every department and agency, and complete the orderly transition of power.”

The agreement allows the formal transition process to begin ahead of Trump’s second inauguration on Jan. 20, 2025.

It also allows for the transition team to conduct Federal Bureau of Investigation background checks on Trump appointees, but the president-elect’s team suggested it won’t use them.

“The transition already has existing security and information protections built in, which means we will not require additional government and bureaucratic oversight,” it said in a statement.

The Trump transition said it also has a legally required ethics plan in place but did not immediately disclose its contents.

Trump has gotten an unusually early jump on announcing his picks for the cabinet and other top posts, but delayed a formal agreement with the Biden administration that would allow those picks and their “landing teams” to enter federal agencies and receive briefings.

By law, those agreements were supposed to be in place by Oct. 1. The campaign of Vice President Kamala Harris, Trump’s general-election rival, signed one in September.

