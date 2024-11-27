Trump Names Vince Haley to Lead White House Domestic Agenda

(Bloomberg) -- President-elect Donald Trump is tapping Vince Haley to head the White House Domestic Policy Council, an influential post responsible for coordinating his agenda across major federal agencies.

“I am proud to announce that Vince Haley, who served as Director of Policy and Speechwriting on my Winning Campaign, will lead my Domestic Policy Agenda as Director of the Domestic Policy Council,” Trump said in a statement on Tuesday. “Vince is very well-educated, and has a brilliant mind for Policies that work for the American People.”

Haley, who also worked in the White House during Trump’s first term, will be charged with developing and implementing the president’s agenda. The Domestic Policy Council is comprised of cabinet-level secretaries and other White House officials.

It is likely to weigh in on several ambitious proposals Trump has vowed to undertake in office, including cracking down on immigration, combating crime in cities and changes to the federal government’s role in education. Trump plans to execute a massive deportation of undocumented immigrants, dismantle the Education Department, which oversees the distribution of billions in student aid, and has floated conditioning federal funding to local police departments with changes in policing.

During his first term, Trump’s directors of the Domestic Policy Council included Andrew Bremberg, who would also go on to serve as the US permanent representative to the Office of the UN in Geneva; Joe Grogan; as well as Brooke Rollins in an acting capacity. Rollins is president and CEO of the America First Policy Institute — a conservative think tank that has taken the role of a de facto Trump administration in waiting.

The president-elect’s ability to execute on his domestic agenda will rest heavily on his success working with Congress, where Republicans will have narrow control of the House and Senate.

