UK Dealmakers Unveil Year-End Push as M&A Wave Hits $160 Billion

(Bloomberg) -- A sudden wave of M&A activity has hit the UK this week, bucking concerns about a slowdown under the new Labour government and securing the country’s top spot among European dealmaking destinations.

Aviva Plc on Wednesday announced a £3.3 billion ($4.2 billion) takeover bid for Direct Line Insurance Group Plc, quickly followed a day later by Macquarie Asset Management’s offer to acquire Renewi Plc for about £701 million. Both confirmed earlier reports from Bloomberg News.

ABC Technologies Holdings Inc., which is backed by Apollo Global Management Inc., is nearing an agreement to buy British manufacturer TI Fluid Systems Plc for roughly £1 billion, people with knowledge of the matter said this week. Fortress Investment Group agreed Thursday to buy Loungers Plc, operator of Cosy Club bars and Brightside restaurants, for £338 million.

The deals signal that the UK remains the easiest European market to do M&A, despite companies complaining about higher taxes under Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s new government and an exodus of the wealthy from the country. Deal volume in the UK rose 81% to more than $160 billion so far this year, double the $82 billion tally from its closest rival Germany, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is the leading adviser in the UK, followed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Morgan Stanley, the data show. Citigroup Inc. and Barclays Plc round out the top five. Transactions have spanned across all industries from paper to technology, and beverages to financial services. The biggest deal remains International Paper Co.’s agreement to buy DS Smith Plc for £5.8 billion as well as other large transactions such as the sale of Hargreaves Lansdown Plc, Darktrace Plc and Audiotonix Ltd.

Dealmakers may be making a last push to secure fees before the end of the year. Unfortunately for some bankers, they may be forced to work over the holidays with some bid deadlines falling right on Christmas and Boxing Day.

Under UK takeover rules, Aviva has until 5 p.m. on Dec. 25 to make a firm offer for Direct Line. Macquarie has until the end of the day on Dec. 26 to announce whether it will proceed with a deal for Renewi or walk away.

--With assistance from Louise Moon.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.