(Bloomberg) -- Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto announced a 6.5% increase in workers’ minimum wage next year as consumption falters in Southeast Asia’s largest economy.

The minimum pay per sector will be determined by the wage board, Prabowo said in a press conference after a cabinet meeting on Friday. The government will seek other opportunities to improve workers’ welfare, the president added.

--With assistance from Eddie Spence.

