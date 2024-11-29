UK Transport Secretary Louise Haigh Resigns Over Fraud Conviction

(Bloomberg) -- A minister in UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s Cabinet has resigned after it emerged that she received a criminal conviction for incorrectly telling police that a work phone was stolen during a mugging in 2013.

Transport Secretary Louise Haigh wrote to Starmer late on Thursday to offer her resignation, expressing fears that the issue “will inevitably be a distraction from delivering on the work of this government.”

Her decision came after UK newspaper The Times reported that Haigh received a criminal conviction in 2014 over the incident, which occurred while she worked for Aviva Plc and before becoming a member of Parliament in 2015.

In her letter to Starmer, Haigh said she was attacked in 2013 at the age of 24, an experience she described as “terrifying.” Haigh reported the incident to police and said her work phone was among items missing after the attack, before later finding that it was actually at home.

Haigh failed to update her employer or the police, and said she recognized that this was a “mistake.”

“I will always be grateful for the support you have shown me, and I take great pride in what we achieved since the election,” she wrote.

