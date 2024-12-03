Brian Singerman Reduces Investing Role at Peter Thiel’s Founders Fund

(Bloomberg) -- Veteran venture capitalist Brian Singerman will transition to partner emeritus from general partner at Founders Fund, prioritizing “a new work-life balance,” according to a letter he sent to the firm’s limited partners.

The message, which Singerman shared in a post Tuesday on X, describes the shift as a new chapter for him, in which he will continue as an investor and strategic adviser at the firm known as much for its founder Peter Thiel as its early bets on startups including Palantir Technologies Inc. and Elon Musk’s SpaceX.

Singerman said that talented investors remain at the San Francisco-based firm, including Napoleon Ta and Trae Stephens. “I am grateful and humbled to have been able to make this my life’s work,” Singerman wrote.

As partner emeritus, Singerman can still bring in new deals but will take fewer pitches day to day, according to a firm spokeswoman who declined to comment further on the change.

Singerman logged more than 1,200 pitch meetings with startups during his first year at the fund some 17 years ago, according to his post. He is invested in companies including fintech startup Affirm Holdings Inc., health company Oscar Health Inc. and petroleum replacement company Solugen Inc., according to data provider PitchBook, which reports Founders Fund’s assets under management at $12 billion.

