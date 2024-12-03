Microchip Pauses Chips Act Application After Scaling Back Plans

The Microchip Technology Inc. headquarters in Chandler, Arizona, US, on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. The US Commerce Department plans to award $162 million to Microchip Technology to help the company triple its domestic output of older-generation semiconductors that are used in everything from cars to weapons systems.

(Bloomberg) -- Microchip Technology Inc. is pausing its application for US semiconductor subsidies, people familiar with the matter said, making it the first known company to step back from a program designed to revitalize American chipmaking.

The struggling chipmaker was in line for $162 million in grants from the Chips and Science Act to support plants in Oregon and Colorado. Since then, it’s furloughed workers twice at facilities in Oregon and announced plans to shut down a factory in Arizona, affecting around 500 employees.

“We are in communication with Microchip on their Chips process and continue to have productive conversations with them about their long-term plans,” said a spokesperson for the Commerce Department, which is in charge of Chips Act implementation.

Earlier: US Awards Microchip $162 Million to Boost Legacy Semiconductors

Microchip’s decision is a blow to Biden officials racing to finalize awards from the landmark bipartisan law. Officials have announced preliminary deals with more than 20 companies, and inked final agreements with six — including major players like Intel Corp. and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.

A representative for Microchip declined to comment.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.