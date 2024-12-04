Lilly’s Zepbound Beats Novo’s Wegovy in Head-to-Head Trial

(Bloomberg) -- Eli Lilly & Co. said its weight-loss drug Zepbound outperformed rival Novo Nordisk A/S’s Wegovy in the first head-to-head trial of the two blockbusters.

In a study sponsored by Lilly, people treated with Zepbound lost an average of 20% of their body weight — or about 50 pounds — over 72 weeks, while those who got Wegovy shed 14%. The results confirm earlier trials of the two drugs that indicated a stronger impact from Zepbound.

Side effects were mostly gastrointestinal-related and similar for both drugs. The full results will be published in a peer-reviewed journal and presented at a medical meeting next year, Lilly said.

Novo’s shares dropped as much as 1.8% in Copenhagen. They have climbed about 11% this year. Lilly shares rose as much as 2% in trading before US markets opened.

While Novo was first to start selling GLP-1 drugs to fight obesity, the findings offer Lilly an opportunity to catch up in the market that’s expected to hit $130 billion by the end of the decade. In an effort to keep its lead, Novo is testing a next-generation compound called CagriSema that it hopes will help patients lose at least 25% of their body weight.

Studies have shown that the more weight patients lose, the more they cut their risk for related health conditions, such as diabetes and heart disease. Lilly’s study may help convince doctors, patients and cost-conscious insurers that Zepbound is a better long-term investment.

The trial included 751 participants in the US and Puerto Rico who received the highest dose they could tolerate of either Zepbound or Wegovy. While the results achieved with Zepbound were in line with previous trials cited in the drug’s label, the weight loss linked to Wegovy was at the low end of the range seen in two other long-term trials.

