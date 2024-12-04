Powell Says He Expects Good Relations With Trump Administration

Jerome Powell, chairman of the US Federal Reserve, during the New York Times DealBook Summit at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York, US, on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024. The summit brings together leaders at the intersection of business, policy and culture.

(Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said he’s confident he’ll have a similar relationship with the incoming administration, including Treasury nominee Scott Bessent, as he has now.

“I fully expect that we’ll have the same general kinds of relationships, institutional relationships, for example with the Council of Economic Advisers, but most importantly with the Treasury Department,” Powell said Wednesday at the New York Times DealBook Summit in New York.

Speaking of Bessent, Powell said he was “confident that I will have the same kind of relationship with him once he’s confirmed as I’ve had with other Treasury secretaries.”

Bessent has backed the idea of nominating a “shadow Fed chair” well in advance of the end of Powell’s term in 2026, a move that would effectively undermine the Fed leader’s influence with financial markets.

Powell said he didn’t believe the incoming administration would pursue that idea.

“I don’t think that’s on the table at all,” he said.

On monetary policy, the Fed chair said he and his colleagues can afford to be cautious as they lower rates toward a neutral level — one that neither stimulates nor holds back the economy.

The Fed will issue its next policy decision following its Dec. 17-18 meeting.

Powell added that inflation is still not quite back to the central bank’s 2% target, but he saw no reason the economy couldn’t continue growing.

The Fed’s preferred measure of underlying inflation accelerated in October to its highest monthly reading since March, offering support for a cautious approach to further reductions.

Powell last month described the labor market as solid and said the overall economy wasn’t signaling that policymakers needed to hurry in lowering rates. A labor market report due Friday is expected to show hiring picked up and the unemployment rate held steady in November, according to a Bloomberg survey of economists.

(Updates with additional Powell comments from fifth paragraph.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.